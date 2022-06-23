PHILO — A Philo man said to have uploaded about 30 illicit videos showing child pornography on a popular social media app was arrested Wednesday by University of Illinois police.
Cecil A. Kimble, 22, was arrested for possession of child pornography and taken to the Champaign County jail after UI police served a search warrant at his home in the 500 block of Valley View Drive, Philo, police said.
The investigation began in April when the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a tip from Snapchat that someone had uploaded a pornographic video to the social media app, according to UI police.
Two UI police detectives serve on that task force, and UI Police Detective Robert Murphy was assigned to the case, police said.
Kimble was the owner of the social media account used, according to police. During execution of the search warrant, for the account, police said they found evidence of 28 additional files depicting apparent child pornography.
Police said they also found two non-pornographic videos of young women checking out at the register of a Philo convenience store where Kimble works. The videos appeared to have been recorded from behind beverage coolers and focused on the women’s buttocks, police said.
The Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is part of a national network of 61 task forces representing more than 4,500 federal, state and local law enforcement officials. It's dedicated to investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to internet crimes involving children, police said.