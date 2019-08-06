URBANA — A Phoenix man who had a gun in a vehicle in Champaign earlier this year has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison.
Jamar Holbrook, 21, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
He was given credit for 78 days already served.
Holbrook was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Champaign police May 19 at Bloomington Road and McKinley Avenue for an alleged traffic offense. Because the vehicle smelled of cannabis, police searched it and found that both Holbrook and another passenger had loaded guns.
Holbrook had a 9 mm handgun with a loaded 30-round extended magazine in his pant leg.
Co-defendant Markell Sanders, 19, of Champaign is due back in court Aug. 20.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Holbrook has prior convictions as a juvenile for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.
Other less-serious counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and not having a firearm owner’s identification card were dismissed in return for Holbrook’s plea.