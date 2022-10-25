MONTICELLO — Piatt County Board Chairman Ray Spencer issued a caution to District Three representative Randy Shumard for violating the county’s resolution on board member civility.
During a special meeting of the county board, Spencer referenced a Facebook post from a Piatt County resident that Shumard had responded to by writing: “Any one that thinks that Ray Spencer is the best, you’re a piece of (expletive).”
“I don’t think that is appropriate behavior for a board member,” Spencer said. “I don’t think we ought to be treating the public that way. They have rights, too, and they are citizens. I just want you to be on notice.”
Spencer asked for an apology, but Shumard refused.
“You have your opinion, and I have my opinion,” he said.
“You can say things about me, but not about the public,” Spencer argued. “It’s not right. ... It’s terrible. It’s conduct unbecoming of a board member.”
Shumard did not engage Spencer in an argument. Spencer sent him a letter advising Shumard that he was formally being “cautioned” for his post.
In the letter — which was sent to all county board members, as well as Piatt Clerk Jennifer Harper and County Board Secretary Keri Nusbaum, and obtained by the Piatt County Journal-Republican — Spencer told Shumard he was invoking his discretionary authority as chairman to caution him.
“Your lack of contrition in the board meeting as well as your original social media posts were attempts to demean others for expressing concerns and thereby may have limited the expression of opinion in violation of the board resolution,” he wrote.
Spencer again urged Shumard to apologize to the Piatt County resident.
“Please note that as per our policy, a caution by the chair for a first offense may be followed by removal from the proceedings for any further offense,” Spencer added.