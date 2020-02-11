MONTICELLO — Piatt County Board Chairman Ray Spencer pleaded not guilty to charges of forgery and official misconduct in a court appearance Tuesday in Monticello.
Spencer faces two charges each of official misconduct and forgery, both Class 3 felonies, all of which came out of a grand jury in January. He is accused of altering an email from Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades and “causing it to be delivered to a news media outlet in an altered condition,” according to the indictment.
Spencer is also accused of attempting to secure legal advice for the Piatt County board without the permission of Rhoades, a violation of state law.
During his arraignment Tuesday, Spencer requested a jury trial, but a date was not set. Instead, a status hearing was scheduled for March 17 at 1:30 p.m. in the Piatt County Courthouse.
The next jury trial session would be in April, with another one following in July.
Judge Karle Koritz presided over the arraignment. He was assigned after three Sixth Circuit judges — Jeremy Richey, Hugh Finson and Gary Webber — recused themselves from hearing proceedings on the case.