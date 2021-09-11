MONTICELLO — Growing up in Chicago, Dan Sheehan dreamed of joining the city’s fire department.
“I always had a passion for serving others and responding to those types of things,” the Monticello High School athletic director said. “I thought it was a good career where you can do multiple things, because a lot of them have secondary jobs as well.”
When he graduated from high school, though, the department’s hiring process had a five-year backlog, so he decided to pursue teaching. But the desire to fight fires never left him.
As he sat in his townhouse on the Illinois State University campus on Sept. 11, 2001, that respect for the profession grew as he watched firefighters and first responders rush into the World Trade Center.
“It just solidified my respect for authority, police, fire, EMTs,” he said. “They’re there to help you at your worst times. It just solidified the importance of that job.”
When he moved to Philo 18 years ago after taking a job at St. Thomas More, he discovered the existence of volunteer fire departments, and he decided to give it a try. He’s been doing the job since and has taken more than 1,000 calls. When he’s not working, Sheehan sets very few bounds on the type of call respond to take.
“Most of the time, when there’s a fire, people are running out of a building, and we’re running into the building,” said Sheehan, who is now a lieutenant in the Monticello Fire Department. “People are depending on you.
“What I always tell (new volunteer firefighters) is, if you’re available, you go, because somebody is counting on you. Granted, during my busy time of the year as an athletic director, I always say, ‘You’ve got my word that from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., Dan Sheehan is going to respond.’
“There are times that at 1 a.m., that pager goes off, and we’ve taken that responsibility as volunteers that somebody’s counting on us.”
On Saturday, all of the fire departments in Piatt County will hold a parade that spans the county, taking a route that stretches about 90 miles and goes through 10 different towns. Firefighters in one or two trucks from each department, members of the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department and dispatchers will start the parade in Bement and end at the Monticello football field.
In each town, the local firefighters will get out of their trucks and walk through town. The parade participants will be greeted with a display at Monticello High’s football field, where 411 flags representing the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and eight EMTs who died in the World Trade Center will be laid out in the shape of the twin towers.
For Sheehan, the fact that the parade ends at the high school is particularly meaningful. Current students, after all, weren’t alive in 2001, meaning that it’s more important than ever to impress upon kids the significance of that day.
“For a school administrator, it’s hard for me to think about that these students, even my seniors, weren’t alive,” he said. “Here I am as a 41-year-old, that’s a day I will never forget. It was a day that America was under attack. I think it’ll be emotional.”
For Sheehan, the parade isn’t simply about the lives lost. It’s also to honor the solemn oath those first responders took and the sacrifices they made.
“They took an oath to serve and protect others,” Sheehan said. “That day they went into the building knowing that to be able to put the fire out was the last resort. They went into that building to try to evacuate as many people as possible. They risked their lives doing exactly what the oath said.”