MONTICELLO — More than 70 percent of Piatt County voters said “no” to a question about allowing wind farms in last week’s consolidated election, but officials with Apex Energy say the results are “meaningless.”
The question asked voters: “Shall the Piatt County Board permit the zoning and permitting necessary to construct a commercial wind farm with the boundaries of Piatt County?”
Of the 2,121 votes cast, 1,498 (70.63 percent) voted “no” and 623 (29.37 percent) answered “yes.”
The question was for advisory purposes only and is not binding.
Last month, the county board voted down a special-use permit application from Apex Energy for the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County. Apex has the right to resubmit the application, but the county has placed a moratorium on wind-farm special-use permit applications until Sept. 1.
“We are unconcerned with the results of the wind referendum on Tuesday,” said Ray Hoover, Apex’s public engagement manager. “The county board has explicitly stated that they know the referendum is meaningless, as this vote has no bearing on whether wind projects are built in Piatt County.
“It is a bad indicator of support when such a small percentage of voters care enough to come to the polls — less than 20 percent of voters participated. Compare that to the last property-tax question posed to Piatt County voters, which saw nearly four times the turnout, and it’s clear what’s important to most residents — taxes, jobs and the economy.”
Additionally, new state legislation will take away much of the power of county boards to make the decision on their own.
County board members have considered nonbinding referendums on both wind- and solar-farm projects for more than five years. In August 2018, then-State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades told the board that no matter the outcome of the vote, the county could not completely outlaw solar panels and wind turbines. Each application has to be taken individually. Rhoades is now a Piatt County judge.
In the meantime, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 4412, passed in a lame-duck session of the outgoing Legislature, which bars counties from banning the projects.
The Illinois Farm Bureau and 70 counties oppose the legislation, which creates a commission that will oversee and approve wind farms statewide — except for those proposed in Chicago.
The new law prevents any local ordinance from being more restrictive than the new state standards.