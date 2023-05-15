MONTICELLO — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating an incident involving a Monticello Middle School student who allegedly reposted altered images of classmates on social media.
The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the student, whose name isn’t being disclosed, obtained publicly available images of classmates from popular social-media sites and reposed altered versions of the images to a social-media platform.
The incident was reported by the school district and occurred off school grounds, the sheriff's office said.
Parents or guardians of the students whose images were altered have been notified, and if any additional altered images are discovered, the sheriff’s office said it will notify parents or guardians.
The sheriff's office said when the investigation is completed, it will be referred to the Piatt County State’s Attorney’s Office. No further information was available Monday.