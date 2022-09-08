MONTICELLO — At age 19 as a Parkland College criminal-justice student doing a ride-along with a state trooper, Zach Armstrong hit the learning-curve jackpot.
“There was a rollover with multiple people in a van partially submerged in a pond on I-57. I was able to help get people out,” said the now-26-year-old Piatt County sheriff’s deputy.
It was Oct. 28, 2015, and a family of nine en route from Texas back to their suburban Chicago home fishtailed off the rainy interstate to the right and went over an embankment, causing the van to roll over and land in the pond, out of sight from the highway.
A Naperville man behind them saw what happened, stopped and began the heroic business of pulling the occupants, ranging in age from 6 to 77, out of the van.
Another motorist stopped and called 911.
State Trooper Greg Broughton and Armstrong were among the first extra helpers to slog through the mud to assist in getting the stunned occupants to safety. One man perished. Eight survived.
“It took that one passerby to stop and call law enforcement and get the help out there that was needed,” an awestruck Armstrong said of the Good Samaritan, Mike Roberson of Naperville.
“That’s when I realized what I wanted to do,” Armstrong told The News-Gazette.
On Saturday, a slightly older and definitely more-experienced Armstrong will be among a group of about 30 law-enforcement officers, prosecutors and citizens to be honored at a dinner in Springfield by Mothers Against Drunk Driving Illinois for their efforts at getting intoxicated drivers off the road.
Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said several of his deputies received certificates of appreciation from MADD.
But Armstrong, a patrol deputy on the midnight shift for the four years he’s been in law enforcement, is “the leader within the department on DUI arrests,” said the sheriff, quick to add he’s proud of all his staff, which includes 14 sworn personnel, nine of whom regularly patrol.
While Armstrong may lead in DUI arrests, Vogelzang said he is not just the department’s DUI man.
“He’s very concerned about traffic safety,” said Vogelzang, lauding Armstrong’s initiative at reaching out to the Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge program, coordinated by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and paid for in part with with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration money, to get resource materials in Piatt County.
“He took ownership of that,” said Vogelzang, noting that it has involved trying to identify problematic intersections, promoting seat-belt usage, bringing attention to distracted driving, and doing what’s needed to make school zones safer.
Armstrong, a native of Monticello and a University of Illinois graduate who’s been married about two months to wife Shannon, said he has never personally lost someone he knows to a drunken driver.
But he is motivated by the many stories he has heard and the victims he has dealt with to “enforce these laws to prevent having to know someone personally.”
He had to comfort a mother in 2020 whose only son was killed in a fiery crash caused by a drunken driver who crossed a center line.
“She fell into my arms when she was told what had occurred,” he said. “That is devastating.
“Just the other day, I dealt with a wrong-way driver on the interstate. One of the people who was arrested, a passenger who had consumed alcohol, was making light of the situation,” he said. “It’s hard when you go to scenes like that and you will have people who think it’s a joke.
“’You very easily could have killed yourself or somebody else,’” he recalled telling the man who was snickering about what had happened.
“I do get a lot of DUI arrests that come to the jail and even after being shown their breath receipt, they are still in denial that they are too impaired to drive,” he said. “That is just concerning.”
As for the tools of his trade, Armstrong said his favorite is his driver’s side mirror.
“When a vehicle passes me, I look for lane-usage issues,” he said. “A lot of the time, you’ll get people flying down county highways.”
When he makes a stop, he finds kindness to be his best resource.
“It’s always better to approach, whether someone has been in a crash or going 100 mph, to go up there and be their best friend, and normally, that helps you out in the long run,” he said. “The way you can look at it is you really are trying to be their best friend because you are trying to get them off the road safely and make sure they don’t hurt themselves or someone else.”
Identifying and processing drunken drivers can take about three hours if a person doesn’t have to go to the hospital. Because he’s efficient at it, he’s had colleagues ask him to handle their stops. Instead, he prefers to assist while educating those less experienced in the process.
“Just go in there, do your job that you’ve been trained to do,” he said. “Just take it one step at a time. Don’t look at it as the whole thing at once. Break it down.”
That’s obviously worked well for him, according to the Piatt County prosecutor who handles DUI cases.
“Deputy Armstrong takes his time and makes important notes in his DUI reports that are helpful to us,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman. “Even when we have dash cam available, his reports read just as good were I to watch it.”
Dedman estimated the county prosecuted about 40 DUI cases last year and has filed about 32 to date this year.
“From a prosecution standpoint, such details and quotes are invaluable for us at the beginning of the case,” she said. “Such information helps us to better form an offer to resolve the case and know from the beginning whether we can proceed to trial. This is especially true with DUIs, as they are so contentious since one’s driver’s license is always on the line. It’s important to know from the beginning whether we have a ‘strong case.’”
Not much of a drinker himself — “normally, just at celebrations like birthday parties or cookouts” — Armstrong said his goal is to help those who have a problem accepting that drinking and driving do not mix.
“The big thing about DUIs is you know when you make that arrest, there is no possibility of that person hurting himself or someone else that night,” he said. “We don’t ever get to know the amount of lives we save. We don’t know how many crashes we prevent by enforcing these laws.
“You don’t always know it’s benefiting, but you have to believe it is.”