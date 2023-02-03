MONTICELLO — The Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals has forwarded the special-use permit application for a proposed wind farm to the full board, but with a negative recommendation.
A final decision by the full county board on whether to back the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County could come as soon as Wednesday, when the board is next scheduled to meet.
“I have concerns about the noise potential, the uncertainty surrounding negative health issues and sleep disturbance,” ZBA board member Will Chambers said during a Thursday night meeting.
Last year, Apex submitted an 1,800-page special use permit application to build 50 turbines in Goose Creek, Sangamon and Blue Ridge townships. Over 14 nights, the ZBA heard from 62 witnesses, 33 of whom testified in support of the project.
“There were a number of conflicting issues and some evidence which would be detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of the residents,” said board member Jim Harrington.
Special use permits require seven factors to be met for approval. The board voted that Apex Energy fell short on six of them.
“We are not done yet,” said Apex Clean Energy Senior Development Manager Alan Moore. “We still have a lot of work to do. We do appreciate the work of the board, the work of our supporters and the public to attend these hearings and we look forward to the next step.”