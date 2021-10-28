OAKWOOD - Several pigs died when a truck tractor trailer caught fire in Vermilion County Tuesday night.
Illinois State Police said the fire happened on Interstate 74 westbound about three miles west of Oakwood about 9:20 p.m.
The fire started near the drive axles and the driver, Sebastian Gilbert-More, 30, of Portland, Ind., pulled over to the right shoulder. The fire spread to the front of the livestock trailer that had 153 adult pigs inside.
The driver was not injured but 38 pigs perished in the fire and another 115 were transferred to another trailer.