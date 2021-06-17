ROBERTS — A Piper City woman was killed in a single-vehicle traffic accident about 3 miles south of Roberts Thursday morning.
Anayeli I. Medina, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Illinois State Police said Medina was a passenger in a northbound vehicle on Illinois 115 driven by Randy O. Lopez, 24, of Piper City. For an unknown reason, the 2005 Toyota driven by Lopez veered across the southbound lane and struck a guadrail before coming to rest in a ditch near Ford County Road 1175 about 9:30 a.m.
Lopez and a passenger, Gabriela K. Shurr, 20, of Piper City, were transported to an area hospital with injuries.
The highway was shut down for about four hours following the accident.
Lopez was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to wear a seatbelt and improper lane usage.