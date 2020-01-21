CHAMPAIGN — Around this time next year, city officials could get their first good look at what a long-discussed, multi-purpose downtown plaza might have in it — stage, sidewalks, speciality lighting and all.
Tonight, city council members will vote on a $119,475 engineering contract with Clark Dietz to design the first phase of the Neil Street Plaza.
If approved, the Champaign firm would develop more concrete plans, cost estimates and renderings for the southern end of the triangle-shaped plaza in front of the Orpheum Children’s Science Museum.
The plans — including the design of a stage — would be completed in November and presented to the council in early 2021, providing “a much clearer picture of the proposed improvements and the cost of” Phase 1, city staff wrote in a report prepared for tonight’s meeting. “The information can then be used for budgeting, grant applications, and/or fund-raising efforts.”
A preliminary plan for the plaza was approved in February. It will be completed over three phases, with the first focusing on the portion from the corner of Neil and Main streets to the southern edge of the parking lot.
In addition to the performance stage, Clark Dietz would look at “how electrical service will be provided for the plaza, and how the proposed changes to sidewalks, landscaping and driveways can be accomplished,” city staff said.