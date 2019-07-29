URBANA — A 20-year-old Champaign man who brought a loaded gun to a popular nightspot has been sentenced to one year in prison.
Calem Hairston, 20, of the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated unlawful use of weapons before Judge Heidi Ladd.
Hairston admitted that on May 23, he had a fully loaded Glock handgun in the pocket of his sweatshirt at the American Legion, 704 N. Hickory St., C.
Other weapons-related charges, including that the gun was stolen, were dismissed in return for Hairston’s plea. With a prior juvenile adjudication for possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, Hairston is not allowed to possess guns.
Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott said Hairston had other juvenile adjudications for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and criminal contempt.
He was given credit on his sentence for 68 days served.