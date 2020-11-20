URBANA — A Champaign man caught red-handed by police when he went to threaten his brother’s alleged killer has pleaded guilty to a weapons offense.
Kamrion Wilson, 20, was released from jail Friday after pleading guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Judge Roger Webber will decide what his sentence should be on Jan. 6.
“The behavior you exhibit between now and the sentencing hearing will be a significant factor in the decision I make as to your sentence, whether you get probation or whether you go to prison,” the judge told Wilson.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Wilson has no prior criminal convictions and faces penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison for the Class 4 felony.
“I am going to let him out and have his case set over for a sentencing hearing to give him the opportunity to demonstrate to the judge that he will move forward in a positive direction,” Rietz said of Wilson.
“I have spoken directly with his mother on a couple of occasions. She is appropriately concerned about the decisions he made but also would like him to be home for his brother’s funeral,” she said.
Wilson was present in the family home on Eureka Street about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, when shots were fired into the house, killing Gerryontae Brown, 16.
Mr. Brown, whose funeral is set for Tuesday, was the seventh of eight people murdered in Champaign this calendar year.
Seven of those eight were fatally shot, among the approximately 175 shooting cases Champaign police have dealt with in 2020.
The following day, Rietz said, Wilson went to an apartment in the 2400 block of North Neil Street in search of Calvin Williams, 18, who he and his slain brother believed had fired the shots. Mr. Brown was on the phone with relatives when the shots were being fired, telling them that Williams was the shooter.
Already ahead of Wilson however, was Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet, who was talking with a relative of Williams in hopes of getting information on his whereabouts, when Wilson knocked on the door and confronted the relative with a loaded gun.
Griffet immediately arrested Wilson without anyone being hurt.
He was charged on Monday with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of a stolen gun. Rietz agreed to dismiss the more serious possession of a stolen gun charge in return for his guilty plea.
“I don’t have any evidence to prove that he knew it was stolen,” she said of the gun Griffet took from him and learned later had been stolen from a home in Westville in November 2019.
Meanwhile, alleged murderer Williams, who was arrested in Berrien County, Mich., on Saturday, Nov. 14, is fighting extradition back to Illinois. That has prompted the state’s attorney’s office to start the process of obtaining a governor’s warrant that would force his return to Champaign County.