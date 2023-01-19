Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies with a few rain or snow showers this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.