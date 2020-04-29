Urbana police say a 15-year-old Champaign boy is in critical condition after he was allegedly involved in a home invasion Tuesday night.
Lieutenant Dave Smysor says officers were called to the 500 block of East Pennsylvania at 7:15 p.m. after a neighbor called 9-1-1.
Smysor says officers arrived and found a resident of the house restraining an unconscious teen on the floor. Smysor says police performed C-P-R on the boy and he was then taken to the hospital.
Smysor says investigators learned that a woman knocked on the front door of the home and asked to use the victim's phone.
The homeowner denied the request and attempted to shut the door, but Smysor says the 15-year-old kicked the door open and produced a gun.
Smysor says the resident began wrestling with the boy and was able to knock the gun out of his hands and put him in a chokehold until the boy passed out. The resident then secured his hands.
The woman who knocked on the door and a 13-year-old Champaign boy fled the scene.
Smysor says that boy was later found in the area. The teen told police he was armed with a BB gun during the home invasion. The woman has not yet been found.
Anyone with information is asked to called Urbana Police at 384-2320 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.