Police: After initial terroristic threat, Urbana High School received several additional calls with similar messages from unknown male, female
URBANA — Monday morning's lockdown was ordered after multiple people called Urbana High School with threatening messages, authorities said.
Not long after an unknown male called to say he "was going to kill students by shooting them" and also made mention of a pipe bomb, "several additional calls were made by an unknown male and female caller from different numbers, with similar terroristic threats," police said Monday morning.
A similar voice mail message was left at Urbana Middle School, police say.
Classes were canceled before they started at both schools. Those decisions were made "out of an abundance of caution," police said.
Just before 9 a.m., Urbana Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum announced in a message to families that "everyone is safe," following a morning of harrowing alerts, the first of which stated "This is not a DRILL" and told families student buses were being rerouted to Lincoln Square.
"Thank you for your quick response and cooperation," Ivory-Tatum informed families in an email just before 9 a.m. "All students and staff are safe and off campus. The high school is closed for the day while officers search the building to rule out any actual or potential threats.
"This morning before school started, we received multiple phone calls detailing a possible school shooting and bomb threats. UHS was immediately put on lockdown, and students, staff, and buses en route were redirected to our reunification site."
By mid-morning, more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles had arrived at the high school, which was being swept by bomb-sniffing police dogs.
“We have multiple K-9s from multiple jurisdictions conducting sweeps, and if anything is found, we have at least two (explosive ordnance disposal) teams on standby, so multiple officers are there securing the school now," Urbana police Lt. Michael Cervantes told The News-Gazette's Anthony Zilis.
Cervantes confirmed what Ivory-Tatum said in her most recent update to district families, telling The News-Gazette: “There is nobody hurt. Everybody is safe. The students have been evacuated for precautionary reasons, and the Urbana Police Department is working cooperatively with the FBI, the Secretary of State Police, the U of I Police Department and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the issue further.”
Earlier Monday morning, before the public was made aware of the threat to Urbana Middle School, UMS officials notified families: "MTD and First Student are canceling bus routes and we are stopping parents from dropping off students. No direct threat was made to UMS or to our students. We are canceling school to ensure the safety of our students and staff."
