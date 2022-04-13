URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly shot a man from a passing car on Interstate 74 last month is in the Champaign County Jail for attempted murder.
Aaron B. Young, 22, who listed an address in the 3600 block of Boulder Ridge, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant issued Monday by Judge Brett Olmstead with a $1.5 million bond.
The state’s attorney’s office also charged Young with aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the March 26 incident that happened about 2 a.m. near Prospect Avenue.
An Illinois State Police report said Young was identified as the driver of a car that had followed the victim’s car to the Mach 1 gas station, 902 W. Bloomington Road. The car occupants were yelling at the man and woman in the car that was ultimately hit by gunfire.
The report said the Champaign man went inside the station where men who had gotten out of two different cars came in and confronted him. He then returned to his car, where his female passenger was, intending to drive to her home.
As they were near the Neil Street exit, the Chrysler that Young was driving pulled alongside the victim’s car and multiple shots were fired into the victim’s car. The man was hit at least three times in the shoulder, leg and hand. Police described his injuries as life-threatening.
He then lost control of the car and it crashed into the median, seriously injuring the woman with him. Although she was not hit by gunfire, she also sustained serious injuries, including a broken back and a compressed lung.
Police shut down the highway and recovered several cartridge casings. They also obtained video from the Mach 1 station and another business near where the shooting happened.
Court records show that Young has a pending felony case in which he is charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of methamphetamine.
If convicted of attempted murder, Young faces six to 30 years in prison.