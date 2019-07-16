URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had guns and drugs in an apartment where he was shot last fall is in police custody.
And according to Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum, when Timothy Davis, 26, was arrested Monday for that, he allegedly had even more drugs in his car.
Davis, who listed an address in the 1500 block of King’s Way, was charged last week in connection with a Nov. 24, 2018, incident in which he was shot in an apartment in the 1700 block of West John Street, Champaign.
McCallum said even though Davis had been shot three times on that day, he declined to supply Champaign police with information about who may have shot him or why.
The car he went to the hospital in was searched by police as was the West John Street apartment, where McCallum said police determined that Davis had been the apparent victim of a robbery because of his alleged drug dealing.
McCallum said in the car, police found three ounces of cocaine, two loaded handguns and $6,921 in cash. A search of the apartment — police had found a blood trail leading to it and had witnesses who said Davis had been there — turned up an additional two ounces of cocaine, a handgun, 20 pills of suspected Ecstasy and ammunition.
As a convicted felon, Davis is not allowed to possess weapons. Court records show he has prior convictions for domestic battery and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
McCallum said police concentrated their efforts first on finding the shooter but were unsuccessful. He said Davis recovered from being shot in the groin, arm and buttocks and was charged formally last week with manufacture or delivery of cocaine, punishable by nine to 40 years in prison upon conviction; possession with intent to deliver cocaine, punishable by six to 30 years upon conviction; and four counts of unlawful possession of weapons by felon for the three guns and the ammunition. Each of those counts carry a mandatory prison term of two to 10 years.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested Davis on that warrant about 4 p.m. Monday in a car in front of his King’s Way address.
McCallum said Davis was the driver and in between the console and his seat, police found about 2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, packaged in four small bags.
For that he was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.
McCallum said Davis was out on bond in a third drug-related case that had been filed last month in which he was charged with manufacture or delivery of cocaine and unlawful use of weapons by a felon for allegedly having drugs and a gun on June 6 in Champaign.
With Davis on Monday was another man who was wanted on warrant from Indiana for weapons-related offenses.