CHAMPAIGN — A 16-year-old from Champaign is in police custody for allegedly firing shots outside Centennial High School two weeks ago.
A release from Champaign police said the youth, a student at the high school, was arrested at his home on Sheffield Drive Thursday morning on a warrant of apprehension issued by a judge Saturday.
The teen is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school for allegedly shooting on the north side of the school about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. No one was injured in the incident.
The offense is a Class X felony, and were he to be prosecuted in adult court, he could face up to six to 30 years in prison upon conviction.
Police continue to look for a second shooter since they found 13 shell casings in two different locations.
Police used surveillance video from the Piccadilly Liquors, 2202 W. John St., C, which is north of the field where shots were fired, and footage from a camera at the school to help identify the youth. A school employee assisted them.
Police are confident that the high school was not the target of the alleged shooters. Both Centennial and nearby Jefferson Middle School were put on lockdown as a result of the shooting.
The youth is expected to make a court appearance Friday. He is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the teen is currently on parole for a 2017 adjudication for aggravated criminal sexual assault for which he initially received probation and later a sentence to juvenile prison.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the department at 217-351-4545 or contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.