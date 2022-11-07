RANTOUL — Rantoul police arrested two men for aggravated discharge of a firearm early Monday morning — suspects in the damage of a Rantoul residence by gunfire.
Luis Hernandez, 22, of Urbana and Bernardo Hernandez, 25, of the 1400 block of Harper Drive, Rantoul, were both arrested on an arrest without warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Luis Hernandez was also arrested for possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card.
Both were transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center.
Police were called just before 1 a.m. for multiple reports of shots heard in the area of the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle, Rantoul. Rantoul police Deputy Chief Rodney Sullivan said witnesses reported seeing a white SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the reported shots.
About 20 minutes later, while officers were still checking the area, a resident in the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle reported to police his residence had been struck by gunfire. Officers located evidence that included shell casings in the area of the victim’s apartment.
Sullivan said no one was hurt in the residence. He said police believe the Hernandezes and the tenant of the residence know one another.
Searching images from nearby license plate readers, police located a possible suspect vehicle, which was heavily damaged, in the 1400 block of Harper Drive, Rantoul.
Sullivan said an AR-15 style rifle was visible inside the vehicle.
Police were notified about 2 a.m. that a man had been brought to a local hospital emergency department via private vehicle with injuries from a vehicle accident.
“Investigation revealed this subject was affiliated with the damaged vehicle located in the 1400 block of Harper Drive, Rantoul,” Sullivan said.
Luis Hernandez was then interviewed and arrested.
Police later arrested Bernardo Hernandez.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact Rantoul police detectives at 217-893-5601. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS or by calling the P3 Tips application on a cell phone.