CHAMPAIGN — Two men who allegedly wanted to hijack a trucker’s load were arrested Tuesday on preliminary weapons charges.
A release from Champaign police said a man in a box truck pulled into an alley in the 500 block of East Green Street about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday and was approached by two men “who made threats to his cargo.”
The man left the area in the truck but when he returned a short time later, he saw the same two men near a Jeep, one of them holding a gun and pointing it at surrounding houses so he called 911.
In a vehicle where the two men had been seen by the trucker, police found two handguns — a revolver and a semi-automatic — and two rifles. One of the guns had been reported stolen from Ohio.
As officers were investigating, Terry Tarleton, 40, who listed an address in the 200 block of Thompson Street in Urbana, and Bobby Carter, 32, of the 800 block of West Hill Street, Champaign, returned to the area in another vehicle and were arrested.
State's Attorney Julia Rietz said each man would be charged Wednesday with four counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for each of the guns recovered by police.
"Thanks to the efforts of this quick-thinking driver, these weapons will not be used to cause harm in Champaign," said Interim Chief of Police Thomas Petrilli. "This is an excellent example of the community assisting law enforcement in keeping our community safe, and Champaign Police are thankful for the assist."