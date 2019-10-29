CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a multi-thousand dollar theft from a big box electronics store.
Sgt. Dave Griffet said employees of Best Buy, 2117 N. Prospect Ave., arrived for work about 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and found a hole in the north wall “big enough for a person to enter and hand the items out to someone else.”
Burglars got through an exterior wall — he wasn’t certain how — and entered a secure area where electronics are kept.
Griffet said more than 50 Microsoft tablets and more than 50 Apple watches, with a total value of about $70,000, were taken.
A detective has been assigned to the case. So far, none of the purloined electronics have turned up, Griffet said.
“There’s a market for these things everywhere,” he said.
The burglary and theft happened some time after 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 when the last employee had left for the day, he said.