Police: Body found near where missing Rantoul man's bike was discovered
RANTOUL — Searchers have found a body near where a missing Rantoul man’s bicycle was found earlier this month.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said police were dispatched to a field about a mile northeast of the village Wednesday evening.
The body was found less than a mile from where the bicycle belonging to David Franklin, 62, had been located about a week-and-a-half before.
Sullivan said the body was found in a waterway about a quarter-mile east of the intersection of 3100N and 1800 E.
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and Rantoul police officers confirmed what was reported to be human remains.
Members of the Champaign County coroner’s office took the remains.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
Sullivan said the remains appear to belong to a man.
The area had been previously searched by helicopter and drones. Sullivan said it is believed the remains were not in that location at the time of the aerial search and could have been moved by animals.
On Sept. 3 a relative reported to Rantoul police that Franklin was missing/endangered.
“At this point, authorities are unable to confirm the human remains are that of David Franklin,” Sullivan said.
Franklin’s bicycle was discovered Sept. 6 at County Road 3100 North, near the intersection of County Road 1900 E. There was no obvious damage to the bike, which, according to a person who called the police department, was believed to have been at the location for about a week-and-a-half.
About 20 volunteers spent several hours the day before searching the north side of Rantoul for Franklin.
Members of the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency were acting on a tip that he might have been seen in that area on or around Aug. 19.
Dave Hinton is editor of the Rantoul Press, a Community Media Group newspaper. For more, visit rantoulpress.com.