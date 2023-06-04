CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman is in custody following a domestic dispute that turned deadly early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Taneshia Brooks, 43, was taken to the Champaign County Correctional Center, where she's awaiting charges following the early-morning stabbing of man at his residence in the 600 block of West Bradley Avenue, Champaign police said.
Police were called to that location at 6:08 a.m. after a 34-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a life-threatening stab wound. The man succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.
The initial investigation "indicates that the victim and 43-year-old Taneshia Brooks of Champaign were involved in a domestic dispute when the victim was stabbed," police said.
Police ask that anyone who might be able to supply them with video surveillance or information call them at 217-351-4545.
