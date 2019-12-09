Champaign police said two men grabbed a third grade student during a "stranger danger" incident Monday morning.
A statement posted to the department's Twitter said the male student was walking to a bus stop near Winston Drive and Williamsburg Drive when a vehicle occupied by two men pulled alongside. Police said the men grabbed the student, but the child resisted and ran away. The student was not hurt.
The vehicle is a newer model silver extended cab truck with some damage to it. The driver is a white man, middle-aged, wearing a blue Nike hooded jacket. The passenger is a white man, middle-aged, with an orange goatee and a black leather jacket.
If you have information on this incident, call police at 351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.