DANVILLE -- A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon while walking in Danville, police said Wednesday.
The Danville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the Danville resident with a gunshot wound.
He told police that he was walking near Fowler and English streets when a car passed him, Commander Josh Webb said.
"The victim said someone started shooting from the vehicle and he began running away when he was struck by the gunfire," Webb said in a news release.
The man was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening wounds, Webb said.
The incident is still under investigation, and Danville police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 217-432-2250. Tips can also be made to the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.