CHAMPAIGN — Police have been called to the scene of a reported shooting on Champaign’s west side.
According Champaign police Lt. Nathan Rath, officers were called to the 1300 block of Summit Ridge Road at 1:58 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, police discovered a 23-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was taken to an Urbana hospital for treatment for injuries.
Rath said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
According to preliminary information, the victim was shot while walking alongside the road.
“There is information that a black vehicle may have been involved in the shooting,” Rath said.
No arrests were reported in connection with the incident.
Police request that anybody in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems contact police at 217-351-4545.
Rath said arrangements may be made for the information to be shared privately.