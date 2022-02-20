CHAMPAIGN — A 27-year-old man sustained what authorities described as a non-life-threatening wound to the leg during a shooting early Sunday in Champaign.
At 1:47 a.m. today, Champaign police were called to the 200 block of West Clark Street for a report of a battery, followed by shots fired.
Upon arrival, police said, they learned of a fight that left a 41-year-old man injured and "discovered evidence of gunfire." Shortly thereafter, police learned that a 27-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital by personal transport with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
"The preliminary investigation indicates a physical altercation occurred and may have escalated into the incident of shots fired," police said Sunday. "There is presently no property damage reported from the incident."
Champaign police ask that anyone with information — or any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems — contact them at 217-351-4545.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the crime.