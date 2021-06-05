URBANA - A Villa Grove man who had about three ounces of methamphetamine he allegedly intended to sell in his vehicle remained in the Champaign County Jail Saturday.
Judge Adam Dill on Friday set bond for Robert Fiscus, 35, at $150,000 after hearing about his criminal history and the details of his arrest Thursday evening by a Champaign police officer.
A police report said an employee of an Urbana farm store called 911 about 6:40 p.m. because he was following a vehicle he knew had stolen gas from their store.
Police found the vehicle, with Fiscus inside, at the Meijer store on North Prospect Avenue and learned that Fiscus was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for driving under revocation.
A search of Fiscus turned up about $1,200 cash and a bag with six grams of what Fiscus admitted was methamphetamine.
He told the officer he had recently met a guy in Champaign who gave him the drugs and a safe that was in the trunk.
A search of the safe turned up several bags of suspected methamphetamine, other white chunks of suspected narcotics, about two grams of cannabis and a digital scale.
Elsewhere in the car police found a backpack with more methamphetamine, plastic bags and two tablets of suspected LSD.
Police estimated the methamphetamine weighed a total of about 95 grams, or just over three ounces, enough to qualify Fiscus for a Class X felony charge of delivery of methamphetamine, punishable by six to 30 years in prison upon conviction.
The state also filed two other less serious charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Court records show Fiscus has multiple convictions dating to 2005, including five for driving under the influence, several for driving under suspension or revocation, and others for possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic battery, attempted residential burglary, theft and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Dill appointed a public defender for Fiscus and told him to be back in court July 13.