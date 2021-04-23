URBANA - An Urbana man wanted for allegedly shooting a gun outside a clothing store in Champaign last month has been arrested.
Terence T. Larue, 22, was picked up Friday morning in Savoy by Champaign police for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of weapons in connection with a March 6 shooting outside the Active Wear store, 1505 N. Prospect Ave., C.
Police on patrol heard shots then saw a car speeding south on Prospect. They followed the car and saw two men bail out of it on Paula Drive but didn't catch them. Officers found a car in the store parking lot had been hit by gunfire but no injuries were reported.
Police obtained warrants for the arrest of Larue and Daveyonta Fairman, 26, of Champaign, on March 17, and have been looking for them since.
Larue was last in court Feb. 23 on an unrelated 2019 case in which he is charged with possession of almost an ounce of crack cocaine. A warrant was issued for his arrest in that case when he failed to show up for court March 23.
Court records show he has prior convictions for aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance,
He’s being held on a total of $510,000 bond in both cases.