HAMMOND — Police believe the murder of a 64-year-old Hammond man may be connected to a string of thefts throughout the area, and not isolated to the southern Piatt County town.
“We do not think the suspects were local. We are working with multiple agencies to try to identify who may be involved in this homicide,” Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt said.
Michael Brown was found dead from a gunshot wound in his garage in Hammond about 3 a.m. Tuesday. Hunt said it is the only one of the seemingly connected thefts to turn deadly, and for that reason believes Mr. Brown may have surprised the suspects.
“It was a random stop as far as the town being selected, but Hammond was not an isolated incident. There were other towns involved with small car burglaries and shed burglaries, things like that,” the sheriff said.
Hunt believes the perpetrators were stealing from cars, garages and sheds, but apparently did not enter homes.
Police are still on the lookout for a gray 2017 Ford F150 with the license plate “101 DN,” stolen in Moultrie County and believed to have been used in Hammond. Those seeing the vehicle should contact 9-1-1, but are advised not to approach the vehicle.
Hunt said Hammond-area residents are also being asked to review any security camera footage from Monday night and Tuesday morning and report any suspicious findings to Piatt County sheriff’s office.