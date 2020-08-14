CHAMPAIGN — Public works employees were called early Friday morning to remove graffiti — some of it obscene, much of it political commentary — from the Champaign Police Department building.
Late Thursday night, chalk and another bright red substance were applied to not only the sidewalks on the south and east sides of police headquarters but also to the building and the public sign on the corner of First and University.
“Public works didn’t get it all last night,” said police department spokesman Tom Yelich. “They came out this morning with special chemicals. It took a concerted effort (to remove it).”
Among the commentary was “It is not okay to kill black boys,” “My kids fear cops,” “Am I next,” and “Cops are America’s hired killers.”
But some of the phrases were obscene and certainly offensive to the approximately 113 men and women charged with protecting and serving the citizens of Champaign. There was even a racially offensive phrase directed at Chief Anthony Cobb, who is Black.
The Champaign Police sign at the corner of First and University was covered with red handprints and the words: “Blood on their hands.”
Yelich said he was unable to comment on whether the city would seek criminal charges against the people involved in the Thursday night foray. The same group announced on Facebook, where videos of the self-expression were posted, that it would convene at the Alma Mater Friday night.
Said Champaign City Council member Clarissa Nickerson Fourman: “As I’ve told the group, every dollar the city spends on cleaning up the graffiti and vandalism isn’t money going toward the community they say we need to help. At some point, we gotta put our foot down: protesting and vandalism are not the same things.”
In a release issued two weeks ago, the city reminded that while graffiti as a form of self-expression is generally acceptable, it can also present a blight.
“Among the concerns of graffiti use is the deterioration of property values, business opportunities, negative environmental impacts and affecting the enjoyment of life for persons using adjacent and surrounding properties. Furthermore, by allowing any and all graffiti use, the City may open itself up to allow expression that does not align with our community values of equal opportunity for all,” the release said.
“Generally speaking, it is unlawful for an individual to deface public or private property with graffiti. Exceptions to the ordinance include the use of water-soluble chalk on public sidewalks by a child under the age of thirteen (13) or by the child’s parents or guardians.”
Asked if the work might constitute the grounds for a criminal damage to state-supported property charge, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz had a different response:
“I am more concerned with wondering what those who are chalking at the courthouse, Champaign Police Department and the Urbana Police Department think they are accomplishing. There is work to be done and we would be better off doing it cooperatively rather than by sneaking around government buildings in the dark leaving ugly and hateful messages for the public and those who work on their behalf to find,” she said.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen was unavailable for comment.