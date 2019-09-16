MONTICELLO — Police have released the name of the man killed Friday night in a high-speed motorcycle accident.
Blake Notardonato, 24, of Danville, was pronounced dead after being thrown 48 feet from the point of impact, police said.
Police said they were called to the 400 block of East Washington and found the motorcycle on fire.
Witnesses said Mr. Notardonato had been traveling west on Washington Street at a high speed and lost control at a curve in the road. From there, the motorcycle crossed the eastbound lane and struck a tree, then continued 83 feet through an alley and a yard before catching fire and striking a house, police said.
The house sustained some fire damage but was out before firefighters arrived.