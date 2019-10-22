CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of a home invasion that led to shots fired early Monday morning in southwest Champaign.
Police responded to a report of shots fired about 4:40 a.m. Monday to the 2300 block of Belmore Drive in Champaign, Lt. Nate Rath said.
According to the preliminary investigation, Michael A. Rodgers, 29, showed up to the home of a woman he knew and threatened to harm her.
When she refused to let him in, he allegedly tried to force his way in, Rath said, leading the woman to fire her gun.
Rodgers, who also had a gun, then allegedly fired several rounds into her home as he fled, Rath said.
No injuries were reported.
An arrest warrant was issued for Rodgers accusing him of home invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm, with the bond set at $500,000, Rath said.
Police are asking anyone who knows about the incident or Rodgers’ location to contact police at 217-351-4545. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com and with the P3 Tips mobile app.