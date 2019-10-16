Champaign Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a shooting earlier this month.
Lieutenant Nate Rath said a warrant was issued for the arrest of 30-year-old Jerry Exum for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond was set at $500,000.
On Oct. 5, police were called to the parking lot of a private business in the 1900 block of West Bradley Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 25-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A short time later, a 32-year-old man man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound that was described as life-threatening.
Rath said today both victims are expected to survive.
Exum is described as a 6-foot-5 black man who weights about 220 pounds with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Champaign
Police at 217-351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at
217-373-TIPS.