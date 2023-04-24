TILTON — Police are culling through security footage in an attempt to identify the person who caused heavy damage to a restroom at Herschel Lake in Tilton.
Sgt. Josh Brown said the women’s restroom was damaged. The male restroom was inaccessible due to being accidently locked.
Brown said the damage is believed to have occurred about 5 p.m. Friday. As a result, the restrooms will be closed indefinitely.
He said there is a security camera outside the restrooms.
The damage included all the fixtures on the wall. Two rolls of toilet paper were stuffed in the stool, but Brown said police don’t believe the stool was damaged.