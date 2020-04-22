CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating the death of a man found in Kaufman Lake on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich said a person out walking about 10:30 a.m. saw what was believed to be a body about 15 feet from shore.
The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending confirmation of his identity and notification of next of kin.
Police are unable to say if the man found Wednesday was Jeremy Wallace, 23, of Chicago, who was reported missing on April 10.
An earlier release said Mr. Wallace arrived in Champaign April 9 to visit family and about 10:30 p.m. that Thursday left his family’s home.
He was later seen walking west after leaving a business in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue but not heard from again. He was reported missing April 10.
Anyone who has further information, or witnessed the incident, is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at: 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.