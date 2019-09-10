CHAMPAIGN — Multiple bullets were shot into a Champaign home Monday evening in the Garden Hills neighborhood, police said Tuesday.
No one was injured, Champaign Police Deputy David Shaffer said in a news release, though the property was damaged.
Reports of gunshots started coming in around 10:14 p.m., he said, and police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive, where they located evidence of gunfire.
Police haven't yet identified a suspect, he said, and they're asking anyone with information to contact the authorities.
Residents and businesses are also being asked for video surveillance footage.
“It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance,” Shaffer said.
The Champaign Police can be contacted at 217-351-4545, and anonymous tips may be made to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or with the P3 Tips smartphone app.