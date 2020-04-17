CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are unsure if two shootings Thursday that injured two men, one seriously, are related.
The first involved shots being fired from one car into another about 2:13 p.m. on West Springfield Avenue at the intersection with Country Fair Drive.
Police found several shell casings there and within minutes were told of a 23-year-old man who was at a home with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Preliminary information is that both cars were headed east on Springfield when an unknown person or persons fired from one car into the other.
Besides the man who was hit, a nearby business and an uninvolved vehicle were struck by gunfire but no other injuries resulted.
At 4:46 p.m., police found a 17-year-old man seriously wounded outside a home in the 2500 block of West John Street.
The information they received is that an unknown person approached him, shot him in the street and took off in a vehicle.
He was taken to a local hospital but no information was given about his condition.
Police have made no arrests in either shooting and don’t know yet if they might be related.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 217-351-4545. Those who want to remain anonymous may submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.