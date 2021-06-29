RANTOUL - Rantoul police are trying to investigate a Monday night shooting on the south side of the village that injured three men but none of them chose to help police.
Sgt. Jim Schmidt said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pointe at 7:55 p.m. and found three young men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
“They had been targeted by a vehicle driving through the area that fired multiple rounds toward them,” he said.
One man, 18, was shot in the lower leg; a second 18-year-old was shot in the left forearm; and a 19-year-old was shot in the upper left arm.
Schmidt said all three men are from Rantoul.
“We got their names. Other than that, they didn’t want to cooperate or provide any additional information concerning said incident,” Schmidt said.
He was not certain if the men even required or sought medical treatment.
Police are looking for a small passenger car that was seen leaving the area.
Rantoul has had approximately 24 confirmed reports of shots fired in 2021.
Anyone with video surveillance or information is asked to contact Rantoul police at 217-892-2103. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward can call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.