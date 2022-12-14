ONARGA — Illinois State Police detectives are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash Monday that killed two people, including one who was being followed by police and a second who was an innocent passing motorist from Rantoul. A third person was also injured.
The chase ended a bizarre series of events in which area firefighters responded to a fire in the home of one of the drivers killed in the wreck.
A release from state police said one of the people killed, Krista A. Woltz-Hernandez, 44, of Buckley was being followed by a Ford County sheriff’s deputy for undisclosed reasons.
Police said the crash, involving a total of four vehicles, happened about 5:12 p.m. Monday on U.S. 45, near Del Rey, about 2 miles south of Onarga.
The preliminary report said Mrs. Woltz-Hernandez was driving south on U.S. 45 near County Road 1190 North, with a Ford County sheriff’s deputy pursuing her. She lost control of her sport utility vehicle, crossed over the center line and struck another SUV being driven north by Julie L. McGowan, 65, of Rantoul.
Mrs. Woltz-Hernandez’s vehicle then spun out and hit another northbound vehicle, a pickup truck driven by Marco Perez Bernal, 36, of Onarga. Her SUV continued to spin and flip multiple times before coming to rest on the west side of the road.
Both Mrs. Woltz-Hernandez and Mrs. McGowan were pronounced dead at the scene. Perez Bernal was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
A fourth sedan driven by Cassandra Sosa, 21, of Rantoul drove over debris, causing it to get a flat tire. She and her two passengers were not injured.
Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum said no autopsy was done on Mrs. McGowan, who was apparently en route to a nursing home in Gilman to visit her husband. She died of multiple traumatic injuries.
An autopsy was conducted on Mrs. Woltz-Hernandez, but toxicology tests that could shed light on her cause of death will not be available for weeks, Cheatum said.
Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said sheriff’s deputies were on the scene during the fire.
“They got information about the male and female at the residence and the vehicle they left the scene in,” Perzee said. “A stop-and-hold (alert) was forwarded to Illinois State Police for medical and mental health reasons on Mrs. Woltz-Hernandez at that time.”
Perzee said the mental-health alert was based on “statements from other people and family members who were concerned about her well-being. It was a tense situation.”
He said the male who left with Mrs. Woltz-Hernandez was the person who alerted the fire department about the blaze. He did so prior to them leaving the scene.
Buckley Fire Chief Tyler Ecker said his department was dispatched to Mrs. Woltz-Hernandez’s home at 212 S. Oak St. on the southwest side of Buckley about 2:48 p.m.
He said smoke and flames were showing on the second floor of the house that caused an estimated $150,000 damage and killed two pets — a cat and a dog. Firefighters saved a cat, turtle, a tortoise and a bird.
“The whole second floor and attic is a loss. The first floor sustained water damage,” Ecker said, adding the fire had entered the attic before firefighters arrived.
Ecker said there were difficulties fighting the blaze due to the large number of items stored in the house “that guys had to work around.”
One firefighter had to get stitches in a leg after slipping and falling. Ecker called it a minor injury.
Firefighters fought the fire while police were pursuing Mrs. Woltz-Hernandez. Ecker said a state fire marshal’s office investigator indicated the cause of the fire was under investigation and remains “undetermined.”
Fire departments from Loda, Paxton, Gilman, Onarga and Cissna Park assisted Buckley in fighting the fire.