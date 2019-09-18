CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to get a teen girl to come to his vehicle in a "stranger danger" incident Wednesday near Centennial High School.
In a tweet sent Wednesday, the department said the female student was walking home from school in the area of West William Street and Frank Drive when an unfamiliar man asked her to come over to his vehicle. The student refused and authorities were notified, with a police officer arriving to give the girl a ride home.
STRANGER DANGER ALERT: pic.twitter.com/bOvTuUKiUr— Champaign PD (@ChampaignPD) September 18, 2019
The vehicle was described as a white van with a faded tree symbol on the side. The driver was described as a black man between 30 and 40, wearing a red shirt, gray jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wish to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Police also urged parents and caretakers to remind children about "stranger danger," including always being aware of their surroundings and not getting into unknown vehicles.