URBANA — Crime Stoppers of Champaign County needs help finding the person responsible for credit card fraud.
Between Sunday, Sept. 6, and Thursday, Sept. 10, an unknown person made several unauthorized purchases, amounting to about $2,400, with the victim’s lost debit card.
Surveillance video captured the suspect using the debit card at one of several stores around Champaign and Urbana.
The suspect appeared to be a Black man with a thin build and long Afro-textured hair.
He was wearing a black mask, a black shirt with an unknown graphic on the front and black pants.
If you have any information about this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-9477, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always 100 percent completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.
Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.