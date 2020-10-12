Illinois State Police say they are searching for a semi-truck driver who hit and injured two bicyclists Sunday just west of Mahomet.
State Police say three bicyclists were traveling westbound on the right side of 150 about a half-mile east of County Road 125 East at around 4:20 p.m.
Police say a semi-truck was also heading westbound when the driver of the truck hit two of the bicyclists. One of them was seriously injured while the other had non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the truck driver did not stop and left the scene.
The semi-truck and trailer were possibly white and silver and sustained some damage to the passenger side.