CHAMPAIGN - Champaign police are looking for a young man who robbed a cellphone store at knifepoint Thursday evening, then crashed a car as he fled.
Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said a young man entered the T-Mobile, 2504 N. Prospect Ave., about 5:35 p.m. and used a steak knife to threaten employees. He made off with an undisclosed number of cellphones and cash.
Ramseyer said the light-skinned Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches, 120 pounds, approximately 18 to 20 years old, had tight cornrows in his hair and tattoos on both hands. He was wearing a surgical mask and a blue sweatshirt with the hood up.
Several employees were in the store. One was able to get out and call police.
Officers didn’t make it before the robber took off in a four-door sedan, believed to be a tan Nissan Sentra or Altima. He dropped the steak knife in the parking lot. There were no reports of anyone being injured, Ramseyer said.
Not long after the holdup, a 911 caller reported a car driving erratically on Interstate 57 headed north.
Illinois State Police tried to stop the car, which crashed near Rantoul.
An occupant ran from the car to the east, triggering a lengthy but unsuccessful search of properties on Rantoul’s west side, including Walmart and the motels.
Police seized the car and are processing it for evidence.
Anyone with information on this person is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.