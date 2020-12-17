URBANA - Two men were treated for gunshot wounds after someone fired into a home in Urbana Wednesday night.
Just before 8 p.m., police were sent to the 1700 block of South Cottage Grove because shots were heard. They found a 17-and 20-year-old man at a house in that block, both of whom had been shot once in the leg. The men, both residents of Urbana, were taken to Carle Hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers learned that they had been standing inside a garage when someone approached on foot and fired about six times through the closed garage door, then fled.
Officers found six shell casings in the street in front of the home. It is believed that the shooter ran to a vehicle and left the area in it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 384-2320 or call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Tips can also be submitted on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or on the free P3 Tips app.