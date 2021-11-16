CHAMPAIGN — Firecrackers set off inside Centennial High School had students and staff on edge Tuesday morning.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said police continue to investigate what exactly happened.
Officers were called at 7:52 a.m. for the possibility that shots had been fired inside the school at 913 Crescent Drive. He said officers could find no evidence that a gun had been fired. No weapon was found.
Principal Chuck Neitzel sent a letter to parents saying that firecrackers were set off in one of the gym areas. Yelich did not say if authorities have identified the person who lit the firecrackers.
“Centennial administration and security staff responded immediately. Due to the quick response and determination that there was no safety threat, the building was not placed on lockdown. The school is safe and continues to operate on its normal schedule,” the letter stated.