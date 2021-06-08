CHAMPAIGN - Illinois State Police investigators looking into the death of an Arkansas man on Interstate 57 near Thomasboro last month now have a description of the vehicle that may have been involved.
About 4:15 a.m. on Monday, May 31, a passing motorist saw a deceased man on the shoulder of I-57 southbound near a car that was in the right ditch.
Police now believe Kenrick D. Jones, 32, of Little Rock, was hit by a gray or silver Chevrolet Equinox with Illinois registration. The vehicle may have been a 2010 to 2015 model.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed that Mr. Jones died of blunt force trauma but why he was in Champaign County remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to notify state police at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.
Investigators in that office are being helped by state troopers, the crash reconstruction unit, state crime scene technicians and Northrup.