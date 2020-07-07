CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who fatally beat a homeless man in Champaign last week.
About 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Champaign police were called to the 100 Block of North State Street, where it was reported a 56-year-old had been the victim of a violent robbery.
Finding him without a pulse, officers began lifesaving measures until he could be transferred to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The preliminary investigation suggests Todd Ledbetter was robbed and physically assaulted. Witnesses described the suspects as three Black men.
Police found Mr. Ledbetter near a park bench on the east side of State Street between University Avenue and Park Street where he had been known to sleep.
They ask that anyone who can help identify the attackers contact them and if any business or residence has surveillance video they would like to see it.
If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always 100 percent completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.